Eleanor R. Kinsey

Eleanor Ruth Kinsey passed away unexpectedly at her home in Pinehurst on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
“Ellie” was born March 17, 1937, to the late James and Effie Weaver in Broomall, Pa. Ellie raised her four children in Cannons, Del., and moved to Pinehurst when she retired.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori Walters and husband, Ron; sons, David, Jeffrey and Christopher Curry; granddaughter, Colinda Curry; grandsons, Derek and wife, Beth, Joshua, Michael and wife, Brittany Savage, and Marek Curry; eight great-grandchildren, Trey, Tegan, Whitley, Jessie, Penny, Elijah, Leland and Weston; sisters, Faye, Ginny, Barbara and Beegee; brothers, Howard and Johnny; and many nieces and nephews.
Ellie was an avid gardener, loved her flowers and had a spirit for decorating. You would always know what holiday or season it was when you would pass her house. She was also a wonderful seamstress.
Ellie touched many hearts and will be remembered for the love she shared.
A private family celebration of her life will be honored, as she wished.
