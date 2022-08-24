On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the Lord invited his earth angel, Eleanor Levitsky, to join him in heaven.
Eleanor was born in Pottsville, Pa., to Frank and Bertha Bernosky on Nov. 18, 1927. She graduated in 1945 from Soldiers Memorial High School, in Port Carbon, and was the class valedictorian. After school she worked on the base newspaper at Fort Indiantown Gap, writing press releases for soldiers being discharged after World War II. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone until mid-1954, when she started her family.
In November 1947, she married her husband, John, who she would be married to for 53 years until his death in 2000. She was treasurer of the Chestnut Street Cable Association and an assistant leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout troop, being the annual “cookie mom” whose home filled with cases of cookies sold by the troop. After her husband’s death, Eleanor became a volunteer, grocery shopping and running errands for those who were unable to.
In 2005 Eleanor moved to Pinehurst for the warmer winters. She volunteered at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital from 2006-2016, retiring at the age of 88.
Eleanor became an avid hockey fan; the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins were her favorite teams. She enjoyed annual vacations with her daughters and granddaughters, traveling the United States and parts of Canada, having a deep appreciation for Mother Nature that she passed on to her daughters. Her favorite vacations involved water: the Bahamas, the beach, the West Coast and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
She loved playing Scrabble, and the annual ‘tournament’ during which she beat her oldest 16 games in a row will never be forgotten. In her late 80s, she was introduced to slot machines, enjoying the ‘chase’ and penny jackpots.
Eleanor was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Schuylkill Haven, Pa.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Levitsky (wife Lisa), of Pittsburgh Pa., Jean McAfee, of Pinehurst, with whom she resided, and Kathleen Condash (husband Matt), of Cressona Pa.; granddaughters, Chelsea and Kaylee Condash, of Cressona, Pa.; and niece, Fran Deitrich (husband Peter Capolino), of Philadelphia.
Viewings will be at the Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst, on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., and at the Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, in Cressona, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m., with internment at 12:30 p.m. at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Eleanor’s memory to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, and to be kind to one another: It’s how Eleanor lived her life, and is the perfect way to honor her memory.
With immune compromised family members, we would appreciate you wearing a mask while indoors or in close contact with others.
