Eldiweiss Formyduval Lockey, 93, of Aberdeen, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Eldiweiss was born in Whiteville, on Jan. 13, 1929, to Alton Brooks Formyduval and Flora Jane Johnson. In 1958, she met Forrest Lockey in Lumberton. They were married in November 1960, and went on to raise their sons, Forrest Lockey III and Brooks Lockey. In 1967, she retired from teaching and dedicated her life to supporting her children, husband and, later, grandchildren.
Through the years, Eldiweiss was very active in her church and community, serving on many committees and in many clubs. She loved Aberdeen, and was dedicated to maintaining its historical significance in Moore County.
Eldiweiss was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Lockey.
She is survived by sons, Brooks Lockey and Forrest Lockey III; grandchildren, Gabe Evans, Forrest Lockey IV and Averey Lockey; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines.
A funeral service will be held at Page Memorial United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St., Aberdeen, NC 28315, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Page UMC, or Friends of Postmasters House Inc.
