Elaine C. Knerr

Elaine Catherine Beck Knerr, 92, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Cary, N.C.
She was the wife of Edgar D. Knerr Jr., M.D., with whom she was lovingly devoted for 54 years of marriage. Becky, as she was known, was born in Camden, N.J., to the late Stanislaw and Angela Bec. She graduated from Camden High School and completed an associate degree in nursing from Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia, Penn., where she served as a registered nurse. She married Edgar, a widower in 1953, and immediately became a mother to his sons, Dan and Nick, followed by the births of Kerry, George and Erika. They lived in Lancaster, Penn., until 1988, and then retired to Seven Lakes, N.C.
Becky was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was an avid tournament golfer at the Lancaster and Seven Lakes country clubs. Becky enjoyed the art community, outdoors, skiing, tennis and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sister and niece.
Becky is survived by her sons, Edgar D. (Dan) Knerr III and wife, Jill, of Bethlehem, Penn., J. Nicholas (Nick) Knerr, of Silex, Mo., and George A. Knerr and wife, Jane, of Lancaster, Penn.; her daughters, Kerry K. Sappie and husband, Paul, of Cary, and Erika T. Knerr, of Holyoke, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Edgar D. (Danny) Knerr IV, Andrew Knerr, Alison Sappie, Brian Sappie, Joshua Knerr, Collin Gratz and Brett Gratz; and 4 great-grandchildren.
During her last years, she endured living with Lewy Body Dementia. Memorials may be made to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615, or at dementianc.org.
