Elaine B. Knerr

Elaine Catherine Beck Knerr, 92, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Cary, N.C.

She was the wife of Edgar D. Knerr Jr., M.D., with whom she was lovingly devoted for 54 years of marriage. Becky, as she was known, was born in Camden, N.J., to the late Stanislaw and Angela Bec. She graduated from Camden High School and completed an associate degree in nursing from Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia, Penn., where she served as a registered nurse. She married Edgar, a widower in 1953, and immediately became a mother to his sons, Dan and Nick, followed by the births of Kerry, George and Erika. They lived in Lancaster, Penn., until 1988, and then retired to Seven Lakes, N.C.

Becky was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was an avid tournament golfer at the Lancaster and Seven Lakes country clubs. Becky enjoyed the art community, outdoors, skiing, tennis and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister and niece.

Becky is survived by her sons, Edgar D. (Dan) Knerr III and wife, Jill, of Bethlehem, Penn., J. Nicholas (Nick) Knerr, of Silex, Mo., and George A. Knerr and wife, Jane, of Lancaster, Penn.; her daughters, Kerry K. Sappie and husband, Paul, of Cary, and Erika T. Knerr, of Holyoke, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Edgar D. (Danny) Knerr IV, Andrew Knerr, Alison Sappie, Brian Sappie, Joshua Knerr, Collin Gratz and Brett Gratz; and 4 great-grandchildren.

During her last years, she endured living with Lewy Body Dementia. Memorials may be made to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615, or at dementianc.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days