Edwin Brown Black, loved and respected by all who knew him, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the age of 98 years old. Known around town as Ed, Mr. Black was born in Pinehurst on March 13, 1924, grew up in Pinehurst and graduated from Pinehurst High School.
Upon graduation from high school, Ed joined the U.S. Navy and received his training in Baybridge, Md., and Norfolk, Va. Assigned to the USS Rich Destroyer Escort 695, Ed boarded the USS Rich in New Orleans, La. on his commission day of Oct. 1, 1943.
From Londonderry, Ireland, on May 1944, the USS Rich was ordered to assist in the D-Day invasion. On June 6, the USS Rich joined the other ships in this historic invasion along the shores of Normandy.
On June 8, 1944, while attempting to rescue other sailors in need, the USS Rich hit three mines and suffered severe casualties. After suffering multiple life-threatening injuries himself, Ed was hospitalized in England. Once stable enough to be transferred, Ed returned to the states for an extended hospital stay. On April 1945, Ed was discharged from a hospital in Charleston, S.C. When sharing his Navy experiences, Ed would humbly exclaim, “I’m a survivor, not a hero.”
After his Navy career, Ed joined the United States Postal Services and enjoyed helping locals with their mail. Upon retirement from the post office, Ed returned to hosting shows on the radio, drawing from his service on the USS Rich as a radio man. Ed entertained audiences across the airways from Florida to South Carolina and North Carolina. Along with being in radio, Ed also contributed many articles to various publications from Charlotte to Mount Gilead, Troy, Albemarle, Gastonia and the surrounding Pinehurst area.
Retiring from WSOC in Charlotte, Ed continued his commitment to many veterans’ associations as he and his longtime companion, Dorothy Cole, known as Dot, traveled extensively both nationally and internationally. Instrumental in preserving many veteran projects, Ed has been proactive with generous donations of both time and money.
During his final days, Ed enjoyed caring for his cats and his dog he lovingly named Baby. Always seeking to help others, Ed loved doing something beneficial for others every single day.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst.
A funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst, with burial following at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery in West End. He will be buried besides two sons that preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Carthage.
Condolences may be sent to Dot Cole and Dawn Black Page, P.O. Box 126, Carthage, NC 28327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.