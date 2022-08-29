Edward W. Marshall

Edward William Marshall, 80, of Pinehurst, peacefully passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
He was born Jan. 24, 1942, and was one of six children of the late William and Blanche Ray Marshall.
Edward William Marshall, 80, of Pinehurst, peacefully passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
He was born Jan. 24, 1942, and was one of six children of the late William and Blanche Ray Marshall.
He was born and raised in Bermuda, and most recently lived between there and Pinehurst. His working career was spent as a self-employed photographer. He and Jan also owned a photo-finishing business for many years. He was an avid golfer. Above all, he was extremely devoted to his family and thoroughly enjoyed all the time spent with them.
Edward leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Jan Wright Marshall; his son, Chris Marshall (Paula); and daughter, Kim Botelho (Harry); four grandchildren, Madison and Paige Marshall and Owen and Chloe Botelho; a sister, Norma Cross, two brothers, Jeffrey Marshall (Francis) and Allan Marshall (Kietny); brother-in-law, Gene Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Perry, and brother, Roddy Marshall.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m., at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Per his request, the family will return his ashes to his homeland Bermuda in December.
The family wanted to acknowledge and send a special thank you to his caregivers, Asya, Secoya and Rita, and FirstHealth Hospice for the excellent care they provided during Edward’s period of failing health.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.