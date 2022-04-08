Edward V. Zieglar

Edward Vincent Zieglar, 83, died at his home, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. 

He was born in Larimer, Pa., on May 11, 1938. He retired from Westinghouse, in Pennsylvania, and moved to Pinehurst 29 years ago. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran. 

He was a talented athlete and liked to bowl, play basketball, but most of all he loved to golf. Through the years he won multiple club championships and tournaments.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina; daughter, Paula Pratt and husband, Dave, of Pinehurst; son, Edward Jr. and wife, Lydia, of Ellicott City, Md. He loved his five grandchildren, Lena Jeal, Paige and Claire Pratt, and Gregory and Michael Zieglar.

He was the son of the late Henry and Katherine Zieglar. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Lichtenfels; and brother, Ralph Zieglar.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother, Eugene Zieglar and his wife, Bobbi; sister, Virginia Zieglar and husband, Larry Golder; and sister-in-law, Anna Marie Zieglar, all of North Huntingdon, Pa.

He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, on Tuesday, May 24.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

