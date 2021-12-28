Edward Stephen Raliski, 63, passed peacefully from his earthly life with his wife and daughters by his side. For many years, Ed exhibited diligence, perseverance, and bravery in living with his illness alongside a dedicated medical team and loving family and friends.
Ed was a devoted and loving husband and father who earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Wake Forest University. He served the university community until he medically retired from his role as the Chief Technology Officer at the Wake Forest School of Law in 2013.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Karen Beasley; daughters, Kristen Fyock and husband, Ted, and Kathryn Pham and husband, Justin. He was a loving grandfather of four, Theodore (Tad), Kensington (Kinsey), Noah and Caleb. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Edward Joseph Raliski and Mary Bode Raliski; brother, Jeffrey K. Raliski (Barbara); sister, Mary-Ellen Thompson (Chuck).
Ed was steadfast in his faith to both God and his family. In addition to his long-time enjoyment of golf, football, and model trains, he cherished his role as a Notre Dame dad. We will remember his quick wit, knowledge of trivia, and unwavering support in the lives of his wife and daughters.
The family will hold a private funeral Mass in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative are encouraged via the Foundation of FirstHealth. https://www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
