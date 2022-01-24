Edward M. Aswad

Edward Maurice Aswad, born Feb. 24, 1934, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Moore County, with his wife and children surrounding him with love.

Ed is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Shelley; children, Tia Chick (Craig Stokes), Moore County, Nadya Elizabeth Aswad (Eileen Harrington), Madison, Wis., and Edward M. Aswad II, Binghamton, N.Y.; grandchildren, Rachel Prieto (Andrew), Alister Chick (Candice), Isabella Aswad and Lauren Aswad; and great-grandson, Hugh Prieto. Ed is further survived by his siblings, Dr. Charles N. Aswad (Joanne), Richard N. Aswad, Nadya Higgins (Jim); and father-in-law, Barry Snell; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Najla and Nejm Aswad; sister-in-law, Betsy Aswad; and mother-in-law, Linda Snell.

Ed, a Binghamton, N.Y. native and lifelong resident before retiring to North Carolina, is most remembered for his artistic creativity, his life's work in professional photography, interest and curiosity in people, love of animals and sense of humor. Carriage House Photography in Binghamton was not only his business and studio for 40 years, but also served as a hub for the Binghamton-area creative community and the home for a standing weekend poker game with friends.

As a young man, Ed served in the United States Army and was recognized by the Army for his work as a photographer/correspondent. He received a letter of commendation for his dedication, professionalism, and award-winning photographs, including photographs of a burning ship docked in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed.

Ed began his professional award-winning work in commercial-industrial and aerial photography in 1954. Through his photographic work, Ed chronicled Binghamton history.  He also was an author and co-author, historian, and collector.  His body of work included, Images of America: Binghamton, Broome County in Vintage Postcard, A Cat Tale in Spiceville, and 1001 Trivia Questions and Answers of Moore County.

Ed always credited the very first camera that he received as a child, and more to follow, as his "passport to many facets of life." Ed donated his entire collection and life's work of over 100,000 photographic negatives, photographic prints, postcards, architectural drawings, and photographic glass plates from the 19th century to the Ed Aswad Carriage House Collection at Cecil C. Tyrrell Library at SUNY Broome Community College (BCC).

Ed was honored with a star in Binghamton's Walk of Fame, a tribute in the U.S. House of Representatives, and proclamations from New York State and the city of Binghamton.

There will be a celebration of life with family.

Donations can be made in Ed Aswad's name to the BCC Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1017, Binghamton, NY 13902, or Feline Friends of Moore County.

Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Vass.

