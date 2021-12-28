Edward L. Watkins

Edward Lawrence Watkins, 76, of Eagle Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Formerly from Wilmington, he was the owner of E and R Electrical, and a retiree of Dupont and DAK. He served in the military with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Ed was the son of James Edward Watkins and Myrtle Garner Watkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Robin Saks Watkins; brother, David Watkins; and special fur babies, Tico, Beauregard, Digger and BoBo.

Ed was a man of few words, high integrity, and loyalty who selflessly served others. His greatest pleasures were time spent with family, cookouts, rebuilding cars, RVing, and at the “country house.”

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Watkins; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Wright; and son, Evan (Julie) Watkins; granddaughters, Robin Wright and Sarah Watkins; special new family, David (Sharon) Nall and Eric (Stacy) Nall; special kids, Paislee, Brynleigh, Ryker, Katie, Jake and Jessica Nall; his siblings, William ‘Shorty’ (Pam) Watkins, Steve (Rosemary) Watkins, Marie Watkins, Douglas (Susie) Watkins, Arlene (George) Futrell; sister-in-law, Linda Watkins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fur babies, Lucky and Louie. The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 221 MacDougall Drive, Seven Lakes; and from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m., at the Andrews Market Street Chapel, with burial to follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days