Edward L. Watkins

Edward Lawrence Watkins, 76, of Eagle Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Formerly from Wilmington, he was the owner of E and R Electrical, and a retiree of Dupont and DAK. He served in the military with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army Reserve.
Ed was the son of James Edward Watkins and Myrtle Garner Watkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Robin Saks Watkins; brother, David Watkins; and special fur babies, Tico, Beauregard, Digger and BoBo.
Ed was a man of few words, high integrity, and loyalty who selflessly served others. His greatest pleasures were time spent with family, cookouts, rebuilding cars, RVing, and at the “country house.”
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Watkins; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Wright; and son, Evan (Julie) Watkins; granddaughters, Robin Wright and Sarah Watkins; special new family, David (Sharon) Nall and Eric (Stacy) Nall; special kids, Paislee, Brynleigh, Ryker, Katie, Jake and Jessica Nall; his siblings, William ‘Shorty’ (Pam) Watkins, Steve (Rosemary) Watkins, Marie Watkins, Douglas (Susie) Watkins, Arlene (George) Futrell; sister-in-law, Linda Watkins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fur babies, Lucky and Louie. The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 221 MacDougall Drive, Seven Lakes; and from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m., at the Andrews Market Street Chapel, with burial to follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
