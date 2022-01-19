Edward L. Hergenrother

Edward “Ed” Leo Hergenrother, 94, of Petoskey, Mich., died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Independence Village, Petoskey, Mich.

Edward, the son of Leo Hergenrother and Frieda Aesliman Hergenrother, was born March 19, 1927, in Madison, Wis. He grew up in Madison and later attended the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Michigan. On June 18, 1949, Ed married Kathleen “Kadie" Mae Darr in Madison, Wis.

Ed enjoyed his 40-year career as a chemical engineer and project manager for Dow Corning Corporation in multiple states, as well as Wales. He and Kadie retired in Pinehurst, and enjoyed ballroom dancing, and playing golf and bridge. Ed also served in the Army for one year, and was involved in multiple volunteer activities throughout his life.

Edward is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hergenrother; and his two daughters, Susan Dudzik and Jody Howard, and their respective families.

A private service will be officiated by Rev. David Behling, in Petoskey, and burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, Wis.

