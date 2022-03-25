Col. Edward L. Aschliman, United States Army (Ret)., passed away, at home, in Pinehurst, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born Jan. 15, 1935, to Nellie and Bill Aschliman in Auburn, Ind.
Ed’s first eight years of school were spent in a one-room school house in DeKalb County, Ind. He laughingly said, “If you didn’t fully understand a lesson it was ok because you would hear it again every year.” Upon graduation from Purdue University in 1957, he was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. While stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., Ed met his future bride, Naomi Jean Lochenour. They were happily married in 1959, and remained that way for 63 years.
Ed spent 30 terrific years serving the country he dearly loved. During that time, he completed tours of duty in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and South Vietnam. He retired from the army in 1987, completing his final assignment at the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. In civilian life, Ed was the chief operating officer of Bulldog Battery Corporation in Wabash, Ind., before retiring to Pinehurst in 1991.
During his active retirement years in Pinehurst, Ed was a daily tennis player and volunteered for local causes and events.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; and children, Edward Aschliman (Debby Hart), of Gainsville, Fla., Katherine Rose (Michael), of Midland, Texas, Amy Aschliman, of Sanford; and grandchildren, Robert Aschliman, Loren Rose, Nick Rose and Emily Braren; as well as brother, Donald Aschliman (Janet), of Lafayette, Ind.
Ed’s final resting place will be at the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. cemetery. Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
