Edna M. Wilson

Edna McNeill Wilson, 77, of Robbins, formerly of Pinebluff, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1946 in Moore County, the loving daughter of the late Edgar Martin McNeill and the late Averlee Holifield Inman. Edna worked for many dedicated years in the textile industry with Intek Industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching “Gunsmoke” on television. Edna was a loving mother and grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will truly be missed.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Michael Scott Nardo Jr.
Edna is survived by her son, Bradley Wilson, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Christy Pearson (Vance). of Pinebluff; brothers, Paul McNeill (Becky), of Pinebluff, Lonnie McNeill (Susan), of Southern Pines, Frank T. Inman Jr., also of Southern Pines; sister, Patricia M. Garrison, of Raeford; grandchildren, Alex Pearson, Wilson Pearson, Alyssa P. Irons (Josh), Brielyn Wilson, Madilyn Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Billy Eugene Pearson, Rory Bruce Irons; her longtime special companion, Tony Brown; stepfather, Frank Inman, Sr. (Ava); along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will have a time of visitation only from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.
