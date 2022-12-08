Edgar C. Hipp

Edgar “Eddie” Clayton Hipp, 60, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home after a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born in Newport News, Va., a native of Moore County, he was a son of JoAnn Brewer Hipp and the late John Wayne Hipp. Eddie received a degree in computer science from Central Carolina Community College, in Sanford. He was currently employed with Oracle, in Raleigh, as a technical support engineer, where he has been working for the last 25 years.
Eddie loved playing golf, cooking out for family and friends. He never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and always made you laugh. He was the life of every party. Eddie was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his mother, JoAnn; he is survived by his wife, Teresa Frye Hipp; daughter, Rev. Joanna Hipp, of Oak Island; son, John Hipp and wife, Elizabeth, of Garner; stepson, Matt Kinker, of Hamlet; brothe,r Dean Hipp and wife, Kris, of Southern Pines; two grandchildren, Jordan Hipp and Boston Kinker.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., at Vass United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Paul McClure. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
