The family and friends of Maj. (Eric) Adam Ewoldsen are mourning his loss after his sudden and unexpected passing the evening of Friday, March 25, 2022. A native of Greer, S.C., Adam attended Eastside High School and was a proud graduate of West Point Military Academy.
He is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three children. Adelyn, Annilee and Abe were the loves of his life. From giving them their first bath and wrapping them up with his master swaddling skills to encouraging them in school, on the soccer field, and on the wrestling mat, Adam was an incredibly proud father. He lovingly coached them through life every day.
As a child, Adam never stopped asking how to do things. His curiosity and love of life served him well. He worked hard and meticulously at everything that he was interested in, and was truly a jack-of-all-trades. He was happiest outside by a raging fire, drinking beer, listening to music with a yard full of friends and family. Not only was everyone always invited to the party, Adam made every person feel like they were one of his favorite people to have there. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by many.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents, George Ewoldsen and Cindy (Tom) Caudill; grandmother, Betty Kasprowicz; his sister, Beth Ewoldsen (Adam Lugg); step-siblings, Lisa Caudill, Erin Nash (Eric) and Craig Caudill (Brooke); along with seven nieces and nephews, 12 uncles and aunts, cousins, and in-laws (Kim, Ray, and Hillary Porter).
He was stationed at Fort Richardson, Ark., Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and, since 2016, at Fort Bragg. Adam was a brave and loyal soldier who wholeheartedly loved his country and his military brothers and sisters.
His awards and honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, from 6-8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
