Dyan J. Cocchi

Dyan Janelle Cocchi, 52, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Dyan was born Aug. 2, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nev., to Margaret A. Dooley Banke and the late Bruce Eldon Banke. Dyan grew up in Las Vegas and attended UNLV, married Brantley Cocchi and had her son, Niko. She worked for Fletcher Jones Mercedes dealership for 10 years. Dyan moved to North Carolina in 2008.
Dyan was a talented artist that was well known in the community for her artistic greeting cards available in local retail stores. She enjoyed the outdoors, travel, camping and especially her dog, “Fritz.” She will forever be remembered for her warm, bubbly, fun-loving personality.
Dyan is survived by her son, Nikoli S. Cocchi and his wife, Loren, of Henderson, Nev.; mother, Margaret A. Banke-Hamernick and her stepfather, Jim L. Hamernick, of Pinehurst; her brother, Bryan K. Banke and his wife, Christelle, of California; grandson, Elias Cocchi; a niece, Yseult Banke; and a close friend, Jason McKinney.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dyan’s name to The Arts Council of Moore County and/or Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
