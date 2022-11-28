Dwight A. Gilley

Dwight Anthony “Tony” Gilley, 65, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Winston-Salem.
Tony was born in San Antonio, on April 22, 1957, to the late John Gilley and Billie White Gilley.
Tony was a 1975 graduate of Bluefield High School in Bluefield, W. Va., and attended Bluefield State School of Business. Tony moved several times but called North Carolina home, and had lived in Pinehurst for the last 30 years.
Tony enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was avid reader with a quick wit. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the BPOE. He was a member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church. He was the owner of Village Printers, in Pinehurst.
Tony is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Kimbery Peraldo Gilley. Also surviving are brothers, Tab (Cardean) and Todd (Petra), of Virginia, sister-in-law, Lisa P. Jackson (Roy); several nieces, a nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving are his golfing, fishing, and poker groups that he considered brothers.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Patriot Foundation, P.O. Box 5069, Pinehurst, NC 28374; BPOE Lodge 269, 1510 Whitethorn St., Bluefield, WV 24701; or a nonprofit of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
