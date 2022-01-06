Dustin R. Bender

Dustin Robert Bender, 31, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.
Dustin was the proud owner/operator of Bender Automotive Repair and has also worked as a carpenter for various contractors in Moore County. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He would freely give anything he had to help others. Anyone who knew Dustin knew that if they were ever in need of a friend all it would take is one phone call to Dustin and he was there.
He is best remembered for his loyalty, unbounding love and unyielding friendship. Dustin will be remembered for his genuine smile and his charismatic personality. The love he had for his family, fiancé and adoring Cat LadyBug was unconditional.
He loved going fast and loved his dirt bike. He had plans to build his own race car with his brother. He had a dream of opening his own shop and building a business that would someday take care of his family.
Cherish the memories you have with him because he wouldn’t want it any other way. As he would say, “No matter what.”
He is survived by his daughters Michaelynn, Izzy, Leighanna and Skye; his mother, Sharon Wilander; his fiancé, Crystal Holland; and siblings, Corey Bender, Stephen Bender, Cody Bender, Mickayla Onorati and Danielle Onorati.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Onorati; and his stepfather, Steve Wilander.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe page established by the family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-family-for-my-brothers-funeral? qid=d2d7a2c6c474947ba188a53c04c3219e.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
