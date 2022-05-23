Douglas K. Leidy

Douglas Keith Leidy, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center, in Durham. His loving wife, Marjory, was by his side.
Doug was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Bucks County, Pa., to the late Arthur Leidy and Virginia Krupp Leidy. After graduating from college, Doug served in the National Guard for 6.5 years.
Doug owned and operated Lund Brothers Nursery, in Hatfield, Pa., for over 35 years, specializing in dwarf conifers and nurturing long-term relationships with his customers.
In 1998, Doug and Marjory met on the first tee of Indian Valley Country Club, in Telford, Pa., and fell in love almost immediately. They dated for two years and were married in 2000.
In 2005, he and Marjory retired to Pinehurst, to pursue their passion for golf. Doug worked at Pinehurst No. 7, for 15 years, as a dedicated bag attendant. In time he found his passion for volunteering surpassed his passion for golf. He volunteered at FirstHealth Hospice House, Meals on Wheels, the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care and Moore County Backpack Pals.
Doug was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship, in Pinehurst, where he served as a greeter at the door every Sunday, attended multiple Bible study groups, was an usher and a lay reader. He also visited the sick and homebound folks. Just before he became ill, Doug attended the first of two classes to become a hospital chaplain so that he could visit and encourage those in the hospital.
He will long be remembered for his Cross Ministry at Panera Bread. Several days a week for the past 8 years he had a display of crosses with a sign that read “Take one and be blessed.” Some people would simply take a cross, while others would sit and chat and, sometimes, ask for prayer. Whether serving his church or the community, Doug gave it his all with determination and purpose.
Doug is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marjory Leidy, of Pinehurst, along many close friends who will forever cherish his memory.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m., at Trinity Christian Fellowship, in Pinehurst, with Rev. Ellis Brooks officiating.
In memory of Doug, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Fellowship, 425 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
