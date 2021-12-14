Douglas Jones, 74, went to be with the Lord suddenly the morning of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, with his family by his side.
Doug honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a career as a manager of Lowes Home Improvement for 15 years. After leaving Lowes, he worked his true passion building houses with his dad until retiring. Doug moved along with his wife, from Jackson Springs to High Rock, to enjoy his retirement on the lake.
Doug's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. A member of Norman PCA, in Norman, he loved his church and church family. In retirement he loved boating on the lake, fishing, working on his tractor, and spending times with his friends.
His greatest joy was his family. He loved spending as much time as possible with his daughters, their husbands, and grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to attend any activity his grandchildren were involved in.
Doug leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Phyllis; his two daughters, Melissa Schlee (Joe), of Apex, and Andrea Baxley (Kyle), of Pinehurst; three beautiful grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie, and Lexi Schlee; and his sister, Carol Scroggins (Herman), of Emerald Isle.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Irene Jones.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., in Asheboro, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at New Hope Memorial Gardens, 3448 New Hope Church Road, in Asheboro, with Pastor Jack Bowling officiating.
Memorials may be given to Norman PCA, P.O. Box 39, Norman, NC 28367, in his memory.
Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
