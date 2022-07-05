Douglas J. Sajewich

Douglas John Sajewich, 79, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.
He was born June 26, 1943, to the late John and Genevieve Sajewich in Montclair, N.J. Doug graduated from Seton Hall University and was an assistant golf pro before he was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter No. 966.
He began his life in N.J., and lived in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., working as a facilities manager for State Farm Insurance with territory stretching from Maine to N.J./N.Y. for 35 years, before retiring to North Carolina in 2004.
Doug was a kind and generous soul with the memory of an elephant. He was proud of his Ukrainian/Polish heritage and a supporter of native Americans.
He was an avid golfer, Brooklyn Dodgers fan, an Alfa Romeo enthusiast who enjoyed Formula 1 racing, James Bond movies, exploring other parts of the world and discussing the many wonders of Hawaii to anyone that would listen. He was meticulous about spreading pine straw and a master at making tea. We will all miss his direct honesty.
A loving husband of 24 years, he is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children; Sandra (Minnesota), Douglas Jr. (New York) and William (North Carolina); grandchildren, Taylor and Justin; sister, Leona (Florida); and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church, in Biscoe, on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m.
Our special thanks to all the wonderful staff at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, in Pinehurst, that cared for him in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or Our Lady of the Americas, P.O. Box 519, Candor, NC 27229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.