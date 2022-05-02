Dorothy Medlin

Dorothy “Dot” Medlin, 87, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Westfield Rehabilitation and Health Center, in Sanford.
She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Moore County, to the late John and Annie Belle Riley. Born and raised in Aberdeen, she attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School. She played on the girls’ basketball team at Aberdeen High School, a member of the first all-girls team to make it to a state level.
She loved playing Bingo and traveling. She was a dedicated homemaker who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Medlin; and one son, Terry Lee Medlin.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Medlin Smith (Mark) and Karen “Dee” Medlin Riley (Shawn); eight grandchildren, Richard Medlin (Tanya), Jonathan Medlin, Adam Medlin, Sydney Bryan (Byron), Taylor Smith (Brittany), Chad Smith, Brittney Phillips (Brock) and Paige Shoulders (Zach); also survived by four great-grandchildren, Loralei, Parker, B.E. and Riley.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 3, at 3 p.m., at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.