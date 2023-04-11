Dorothy M. Cormier

Dorothy Mary (nee Zubrycki) Cormier, 95, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of our Lord, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
She was preceded in death by husband, Tom; brothers, John, Mike, Fred and Pete; and daughter, Stephanie. She is survived by her 97-year old sister, Stephanie Palm; sons, Robert (Kay) and Roger (Sara); son-in law, Rob Byrnes; grandsons and granddaughters, Chris (Colleen), Drew (Melissa), Darcy (Mark Stewart), Madeline, Thomas, Nicholas; step-granddaughter, Erin (Berndt Jaehnigen); and great-grandchildren, Mark Jr., Emmabelle, Matthew, Liam and Niall.
Married in Minneapolis in 1949, after Tom’s post-World War II return from the Navy, she moved to Washington, D.C., where Tom’s career took them to Germany and Hong Kong. On Tom’s passing in 1985, she returned to northern Virginia and lived there until moving to Southern Pines in 2020. A enthusiastic traveler and explorer, Dorothy visited dozens of countries throughout Europe, Africa and southeast Asia, as well as India, Pakistan and Australia.
A devoted mother, Dorothy was the consummate hostess for frequent parties and a dedicated community volunteer. In addition to speaking German, she transcribed braille books.
An avid golfer, she was the first non-British chairwoman and club champion at Shek-O Country Club in Hong Kong. She also won club championships at Virginia golf clubs Twin Lakes, Burke and Greendale. She made two career holes-in-one and was an active golfer until age 88. She remained an inspired participant in a wide range of activities at her retirement communities in Virginia and Penick Village. Loved by many, she will be missed by all.
Memorials to donors’ choices. Family ceremony and private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
