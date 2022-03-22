Doris T. Blue
Doris Thomas Blue, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home, in Southern Pines.
Doris was born in the home of her maternal grandparents on Feb. 16, 1930, to Oscar R. Thomas and Miriam McDuffie Thomas. She was raised on farms in Harnett and Moore County. Doris attended Cameron High School, where she was active in basketball, softball and 4-H club.
She met Clarence H. “Pat” Blue at a square dance in the summer of 1957, and they were married six months later. (She said three boys asked her for a date that night but she only accepted the one from Pat). They enjoyed 47 happy years of marriage.
Doris had a love of gardening and animals which continued throughout her lifetime. She spent many hours working in her yard cultivating beautiful flowers and shrubs, and she was never without at least one dog and cat in her household. She was an avid collector of antiques and loved a good auction! Doris had a love of the mountains and spent many happy days at her house in Floyd, Va.
Over the years she was active with PTA’s in the schools that her children attended, the Malcolm Blue Historical Association, the Moore County Historical Association, the Democratic Women, Brownson Presbyterian Church and Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband C.H. “Pat” Blue; her sister, Carmel Purdy; and brother, Stedman Thomas.
She is survived by her four children, Carmel Kim Blue, LoJuanna Pages (Luis), Patrice Pickett (Neal) and Thomas Blue (Tommie); as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers that provided Doris with loving care. A heartfelt graditude goes to Maggie Chadwick, Wilean Fletcher, Pat Carrington and Pamela Cary for the love and support shown to Doris.
Memorial donations can be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church Youth Fund, 1002 N Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315, or to Animal Advocates of Moore County, P.O. Box 3399, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or online at aamnc.org.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
