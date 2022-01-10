Doris Newby Moultrie, 74, of Fayetteville, formerly of Southern Pines, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her residence.
No public viewing will be held.
A private homegoing vigil will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
She is survived by her children, Satiara, Sean, and Phillip Moultrie, and Lisa Martinez; sister, Puella Palmer (Andrew); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
