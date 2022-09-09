Doris L. Ogden

Doris Lenora Walker Ogden, 69, of Whispering Pines ,passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Doris was born on Jan. 12, 1953, in Washington, D.C., to the late Nathaniel Walker and Naomi Evans Walker. Doris had a long career with Public Broadcasting Service where she worked as director of broadcast operations.
Once she moved to Whispering Pines, Doris was employed by FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where she worked in Patient Registration and later became a trainer for Epic health care software.
She was a member of Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, in Whispering Pines.
Doris will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who had a servant’s heart for helping others. Doris opened her home to many throughout her life and helped them when they needed it. She loved working word games and puzzles. Doris enjoyed spending time at the beach listening to the waves and enjoying the sunset.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Craig Ogden; her son, Nathan Young, of Coleman, Fla.; her sisters, Barbara Carson, of Charlotte, Teresa Walker, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Francine Plummer (Joseph), of Seaford, Del.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rudolph Young; and a sister, Wyomi Evans.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Strong Ministry, 1862 Auburn Road, Suite 118-1, Dacula, GA 30019, or at their website healingstrong.org.
