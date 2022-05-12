Doris G. Fairclough, 97, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She was born on June 22, 1924, in Haledon, N.J., to the late Livy and Helen Garbaccio. She was a graduate of Packard College in New York. She volunteered for 14 years with Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., and at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for over 20 years. Doris was a member of the Paterson Women’s Club, Pinehurst Country Club and the High Mountain Golf Club in Franklin Lakes, N.J. She was an avid golfer and always enjoyed socializing and helping others.
Doris married her high school sweetheart Bill. They lived in Wyckoff, N.J., all their married life prior to moving to Pinehurst in 1983. They enjoyed traveling extensively. After 50 years of marriage, William H. (Bill) Fairclough, preceded her in death in 1999.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bill, Doris was preceded in death by one son, Robert (Bobby) Fairclough; and one brother, Robert Garbaccio.
She is survived by one son, William L. Fairclough and his wife, Sylvie; one granddaughter, Morgan Fairclough; and many wonderful friends she made throughout her life.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with a service to begin at 2:30 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Moore Regional Foundation.
