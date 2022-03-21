Doris G. Fairclough, 97, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She was born June 22, 1924, in Haledon, N.J., to the late Livy and Helen Garbaccio. She was a graduate of Packard College in New York. She volunteered for fourteen years with the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., and at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for over twenty years.
Doris was a member of the Paterson Women’s Club, Pinehurst Country Club and the High Mountain Golf Club in Franklin Lakes, N.J. She was an avid golfer and always enjoyed socializing and helping others.
Doris married her high school sweetheart Bill. They lived in Wyckoff, N.J., all their married life prior to moving to Pinehurst in 1983. They enjoyed traveling extensively. After 50 years of marriage, William H. (Bill) Fairclough preceded her in death in 1999.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bill; Doris was preceded in death by one son, Robert (Bobby) Fairclough; and one brother, Robert Garbaccio.
She is survived by one son, William L. Fairclough and his wife, Sylvie; one granddaughter, Morgan Fairclough; and many wonderful friends she made throughout her life.
A memorial service will be planned in the spring, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation of FirstHealth.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
