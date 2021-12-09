Donna Kimbrell, of Southern Pines, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, passing away at her childhood home.
A proud Southern Pines native, Donna graduated from Southern Pines High School. With the exception of brief stints in Hawaii and South Carolina, she went on to raise her son, work and live out her life in her beloved hometown.
She worked for 40 years at the Country Club of North Carolina as manager of the guest rental cottages. Her warm smile and great sense of humor made everyone feel welcome. She went out of her way to ensure everyone got what they needed. She was truly loved by all and enjoyed her job very much.
Prior to her employment at CCNC, she worked at Sandhills Community College. She was a longtime member of the Sandhills Shagger Club and a charter member of the KISS club (Keep is Simple Stock).
Donna loved homemade cookies (and chocolate), Oak Island, long drives, CCNC, family and friends, champagne splits and finding the perfect gift.
There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines, with Reverend Mike Dubbs officiating.
Special thank you to the hospice nurses at FirstHealth Hospice for providing comfort and care to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational Community Church, 141 N. Bennett Street, Southern Pines, N.C. 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.