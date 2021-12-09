Donna Kimbrell

Donna Kimbrell, of Southern Pines, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, passing away at her childhood home.

A proud Southern Pines native, Donna graduated from Southern Pines High School. With the exception of brief stints in Hawaii and South Carolina, she went on to raise her son, work and live out her life in her beloved hometown.

She worked for 40 years at the Country Club of North Carolina as manager of the guest rental cottages. Her warm smile and great sense of humor made everyone feel welcome. She went out of her way to ensure everyone got what they needed. She was truly loved by all and enjoyed her job very much.

Prior to her employment at CCNC, she worked at Sandhills Community College. She was a longtime member of the Sandhills Shagger Club and a charter member of the KISS club (Keep is Simple Stock).

Donna loved homemade cookies (and chocolate), Oak Island, long drives, CCNC, family and friends, champagne splits and finding the perfect gift.

There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines, with Reverend Mike Dubbs officiating.

Special thank you to the hospice nurses at FirstHealth Hospice for providing comfort and care to her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational Community Church, 141 N. Bennett Street, Southern Pines, N.C. 28387.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days