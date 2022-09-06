Donna K. Simmons

Donna Kay Simmons passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the age of 84. Donna leaves behind her two children, Guy Quedens (Olga), Marret Q. Poston (Huling); three grandchildren, Anya Q. Enloe (Austin), Donna Quedens and Frank Huling Poston IV; and lastly, but certainly not least, her beloved Airedale, “Honey Bee.” She was preceded in death by her life partner, James Prim III.
Donna was born in Bedford, Ind., on March 13, 1938, to the late Edmund Dickey and Evelyn Lamar. She discovered Southern Pines when her late stepdad, Merlin Guy Lamar, was stationed at Fort Bragg. Once her children were grown, Donna returned to Southern Pines in 1983, with her dogs and horses in tow.
While raising two children, Donna earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Donna loved teaching and taught many subjects in junior high and high school throughout her 40-plus year career, but the German language was her passion. Her love for teaching was only surpassed by her love of travel and meeting new people. She was one to never turn down the chance to experience a new adventure.
Donna discovered bridge later in life, where she took on the game with the same passion she had for teaching and travel while earning the title of Life Master.
Donna will always be remembered for her strong will, tenacity and love for her family, friends and animals.
A graveside memorial will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Mount Hope Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
