Donna G. Irvin

Donna Garmilla Irvin, 66, of Cameron, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
She was born May 11, 1955, in Austria, and raised in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Miller and David Garmilla; sister, Debbe Garmilla; brother, David Garmilla; and her grandparents, Harold and Amy Miller.
She is survived by her three children and their families, Amy Thomas, Patrick (Lindsey) Thomas and Lora (Ian) Crook. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Gavin, Georgia and Daniel; and her great-grandchild, Payton.
Funeral services will be held at Cameron United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 23, beginning with family receiving friends at 12:30 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the NC Coastal Pines Girl Scout Council via their website.
