Donald W. Gephart

Donald William Gephart, 83, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Don was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Middletown, Ohio to the late William P Gephart and Doris F Meeks Gephart. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jeannie Gephart, in 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Gephart; daughter, Elizabeth McDonald, and son-in-law, Harvey; son Lance Gephart, and daughter-in-law, Donna; son, Lincoln Gephart, and daughter-in-law, Deborah; grandchildren, Linday Lovin, Drew Gephart and partner, Chelsea Criscoe, Lance McDonald and partner, Samantha Shives, and Logan McDonald; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lovin and Addison Lovin.
Don served in the U.S. Army, 504th Infantry Regiment. He later worked in real estate and together with his business partner Rick Phillips, opened Village Properties of Pinehurst. He continued working in real estate until his retirement.
After retiring, Don enjoyed fishing vacations in Florida, gardening, boating and spending time with his dog. He spent many of his later years caring for his wife, for which his family is grateful.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Gephart home.
Memorial donations may be made to German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions, 1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 1B #326, Durham, NC 27705.
