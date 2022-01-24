Donald R. Garner

Donald (Don) Reece Garner, of Carthage, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.  He passed away peacefully at his home in Carthage. 

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many people in the community. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wanda Whitaker Garner.

Don was born in Randolph County on Aug. 8, 1946.  He was preceded in death by his father, Elvin “Pete,” and his mother, Madar Brady Garner, also from Randolph County.  In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Elva Lou Maness, of Bennett,; daughter, Donna Garner, of Carthage; son, Ryan Garner, of Robbins; stepsons, Brian Phillips, of Rowland, Kevin Phillips (Kellie), of Conover, and Shannon Phillips, of High Falls; grandchildren, Makayla Garner, of Robbins, Van Ritter, of Carthage, Jacob Phillips, of Bennett, Hannah Phillips, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Samuel Phillips, of Raleigh, Maddy Phillips, of Conover, and Jack Phillips, of Conover.

Don served his country for two years in the United States Army.  He was the general manager of Randolph Electric, in Robbins, for many years.  He later became the office manager at Speer Concrete in Carthage.

Don was known for being a “people person” who made everyone feel special.  He was known for his kindness and helping nature.  He and his wife, Wanda, were the original creators of the Five Mile Flea Market on Joel Road in Carthage.  

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m., at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Sammy Frye, Darrell Garner, and Steve Johnson officiating.  A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Burial with military honors will follow at Yates Thagard cemetery.  

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Don Garner to Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage, NC 28327. 

Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garner family.

