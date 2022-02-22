Donald O. Dowdy, 64, of Carthage, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his parents, the Rev. And Mrs. V.D. Dowdy of Needmore Road, Carthage.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m., at Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, 807 Monroe St., Carthage, NC 28327.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m., at Mt. Olive AME Zion Church, 440 Bethlehem Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.