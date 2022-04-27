Donald L. Taylor, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, at the age of 94.
Donald was born in Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 13, 1927, to the late David and Sarah Kane Taylor.
He served as a Merchant Marine and in the Marine Corps during World War II. Following his years in service, he went to live in Chicago, where he met his wife, Kathleen. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pinehurst.
Donald leaves behind Kathleen, his wife of 50 years; his son, James Taylor, of Lombard, Ill.; his brother, Robert Taylor and his wife, Delores, of Kansas City, Mo.; his sister, Judy Kennedy and her husband, Jack, of Kansas City, Kan. Donald is a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to many.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday, May 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.