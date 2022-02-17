Dr. Donald K. Wallace died peacefully Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. He is remembered fondly by all who knew him for his wit, sense of humor and commitment to improving the delivery of medical care in Moore County and North Carolina.
Dr. Wallace was born on Oct. 28, 1934, in Durham. He graduated from Durham High School in 1952, where he met his wife, Lois, of 60 years. After graduating from Wake Forest University, summa cum laude in 1955, he graduated from Duke University Medical School in 1959, completing his residency in internal medicine with a fellowship in gastroenterology in 1963. He served as a captain in the United States Army, from 1963 to 1965, as chief of gastroenterology at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg. He was briefly deployed with the 82nd Airborne Division to the Dominican Republic, and later received the Army Commendation Medal for his research on treatment resistant malaria in South America and Southeast Asia.
In 1965, Dr. Wallace was recruited by Dr. Joseph Hiatt to come to Pinehurst and help establish the Pinehurst Medical Clinic. Over the next four decades he was instrumental in helping grow the Pinehurst Medical Clinic, an important partner to Moore Regional Hospital, becoming one of the premiere health systems in southeastern North Carolina.
During his career, he served on the boards of numerous organizations including the Sandhills Mental Health Center, Moore Regional Hospital, and as founding board president of Medical Review Of North Carolina from 1983 to 2007. He was the medical director of St. Joseph of the Pines and Penick Village. In 2005, he was awarded the Ewald W. Busse Award for his leadership in improving the quality of health care for older North Carolinians. In 2008, he received the distinguished T. Reginald Harris Memorial Award in conjunction with the North Carolina Medical Society.
Dr. Wallace was passionate about education throughout his career. He trained visiting geriatric fellows from Duke University for 14 years. He was a tireless advocate for furthering the education of nurses in the clinical setting. He saw the value of nurse practitioners in expanding access and care for geriatric patients. When he retired in 2008, his progressive leadership and contributions to health care were honored through The Donald K Wallace Endowment which provides scholarships for nurse practitioners.
Dr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Clevin Wallace and Sally McDaniel Wallace; and his wife, Lois J. Wallace.
He loved his Blue Devils, classic rock, bluegrass, computers and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two sisters, Joann Rothary (George), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Linda W. Rigsbee, of Durham; his four children, Cynthia Wallace (Richard Craig), of Greensboro; Dr. Jody Wallace Miller, of Durham; Glenn Wallace (Kyla), of Hillsborough; Lisa Wallace Cox (Matthew), of Chapel Hill; seven grandchildren, Dr. Jill Miller Barahona (Angel), of Greensboro, Hayden, Lillian and McKenzie Wallace, Cullen, Owen and Ryan Cox; and a niece, Lynn Holland, of Williamsburg, Va.
An outdoor service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 W Morganton Road, in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Donald K. Wallace Endowment for Adult (Geriatric) Nurse Practitioners through The Foundation of FirstHealth.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
