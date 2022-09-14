Donald J. St. John

Donald Joseph St. John, 88, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Bette Noel St. John (Tolli).
He is survived by his son, Christopher Michael St. John and wife, Gabriella Cardenas, of New York City; and his daughter, Jennifer Noel (St. John) Norton and husband, Gregory Norton, of New Jersey. Jennifer and Gregory are the parents of Donald’s grandchildren, Davis William and Trevor Ross Norton. He was also Uncle Don to Amy Sattel (Signore) and Seth Signore, the children of Bette’s sister, Joan Signore.
Donald was born and raised in Bridgeport, Conn. He was predeceased by his parents, Sanchez (Frank) Milton St. John and Mary Ellen Byrnes. Growing up in his mother’s home, he was surrounded by many loving uncles. Donald received a Bachelor of Social Science degree from Fairfield University and continued his education at the University of Connecticut, receiving his Bachelor of Laws as well as Juris Doctor from the School of Law. He also received his Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Bridgeport. Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served honorably during the Korean Conflict (1953-1956).
Don and Bette met at a ski club and eventually married in 1969. They raised their children in Redding, Conn., and retired to Pinehurst, where they lived for over 20 years. Don was an attorney and counselor at law. He was an avid reader and chess player and a member of Mensa and the Knights of Columbus. Don often volunteered at his local church and for the communities for which he lived.
Donald was a loving son to his mother and a caring and supportive husband and father to his wife and children. He was a devoted member of the Roman Catholic church. Don was a quiet, intelligent and kind man surrounded by a small, loving family.
A private service will be held for family only and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date.
