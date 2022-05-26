Donald G. Auch, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Melvin and Ethel Auch. He is survived by his sister, Beverly (the late Howard) Buchanan, of Columbia, S.C.
Don worked for Donnelly, Inc. for over 30 years, and retired as a vice president of sales and marketing from Magna/Donnelly, a supplier to the automotive industry. His job afforded him to travel, which was also a joy he and his wife, Judy, shared. They also enjoyed boating, skiing, golf, platform tennis and just taking off on a “play day.”
They have two sons, Gregory, of Wilder, Vt., with three children, Carter, Griffin and Abigail, and Jeffery (Dawn), of Montague, Mich., who have two daughters, Isabelle and Greta.
Don participated in Scouting with his sons (both Eagle Scouts) taking part in many outings, including two high adventure hiking trips in Philmont, N.M. His love for the outdoors continued to the end. One of the joys of his life was watching his grandchildren participate in hockey, soccer, lacrosse and cross country; living vicariously through their achievements.
Don was proud to be a member of the Tin Whistles, which is a generous group that awards scholarships to deserving local students. He also enjoyed being a member of the Rotary Club of the Sandhills, and was instrumental in raising money for their charitable fund. As a member of The Village Chapel, Pinehurst, he was pleased they were building a Heritage Hall Education Center, which will be an asset to both the church and the village.
Don was a kind, easy going man who kept his friends close and enjoyed the simpler things in life; his dog, his cup of coffee and his Wall Street Journal. But he most enjoyed his wife, Judy, who was his love and his best friend.
Don’s cremains will be placed in the Bay View, Mich. Memorial Garden where they become part of the life of the garden. A personalized service will be held at that time.
In remembrance of Don, the family asks that donations be made to the Rotary Club of the Sandhills Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 807, Southern Pines, NC 28388; or The Village Chapel Heritage Hall, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374l or your favorite animal shelter.
