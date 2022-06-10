Donald Fred Lewis, 81, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and formerly of Rockingham, passed away at his home Sunday May 29, 2022.
Fred was born June 14, 1940, in Pohokee, Fla., a son of the Late Alvin and Georgia Howard Lewis. Fred served the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962, when he was honorably discharged. On June 15, 1962, Fred wed Linda Grey Tyner. They were married for 58 years till Linda’s passing Sept. 20, 2020.
Fred worked as an electrician for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, in Rockingham. He later worked at Western Electric in Greensboro, and then as a senior equipment engineer for Southern Bell, in Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Fla.
Fred was currently a member of the Black Pond Baptist church in Middleburg Florida.
He enjoyed umpiring baseball, softball, basketball and football from children’s leagues to college level ball. His other interests ranged from building and flying remote control airplanes to coin collecting. Fred was an avid reader of the Bible, fictional books and westerns. Fred will be truly missed.
Fred is survived by his siblings, Gladys Loftis (Ed), of Rockingham, and Grace Martin, of Arcadia, Fla.; son, Donald F. Lewis Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin Lewis, Dara Griggs; daughter, Deborah Lewis Hanna; granddaughter, Ashley Duren Daege; and great-granddaughter, Marlee Daege.
He was preceded in death by brother, Charles Lewis; and sister, Bobbie Jean Gibson.
Funeral services with military honors will be 2 p.m., Sunday, at Community Congregational Church, in Southern Pines, officiated by Rev. Mike Dubbs. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Tyner family cemetery, in Pinebluff.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimers and Dementia research at www.ALZ.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.