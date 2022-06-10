Donald Fred Lewis

Donald Fred Lewis, 81, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and formerly of Rockingham, passed away at his home Sunday May 29, 2022.

Fred was born June 14, 1940, in Pohokee, Fla., a  son of the Late Alvin and Georgia Howard Lewis. Fred served the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962, when he was honorably discharged. On June 15, 1962, Fred wed Linda Grey Tyner. They were married for 58 years till Linda’s passing Sept. 20, 2020.

Fred worked as an electrician for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, in Rockingham. He later worked at Western Electric in Greensboro, and then as a senior equipment engineer for Southern Bell, in Fort  Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Fla. 

Fred was currently a member of the Black  Pond Baptist church in Middleburg Florida.

He enjoyed umpiring baseball, softball, basketball and football from children’s leagues to college level ball. His other interests ranged from building and flying remote control airplanes to coin collecting. Fred was an avid reader of the Bible, fictional books and westerns. Fred will be truly missed.  

Fred is survived by his siblings, Gladys Loftis (Ed), of Rockingham, and Grace Martin, of Arcadia, Fla.; son, Donald F. Lewis Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin Lewis, Dara  Griggs; daughter, Deborah Lewis Hanna; granddaughter, Ashley Duren Daege; and great-granddaughter, Marlee Daege.

He was preceded in death by brother, Charles Lewis; and sister, Bobbie Jean Gibson. 

Funeral services with military honors will be 2 p.m., Sunday, at Community Congregational Church, in Southern Pines, officiated by Rev. Mike Dubbs. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Tyner family cemetery, in Pinebluff.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimers and Dementia research at www.ALZ.org.

Services entrusted to Powell Funeral Home. 

Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days