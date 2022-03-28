Donald E. Garner

Donald Edgar Garner, 75, of 271 Short Branch Lane, Carthage, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
A native of Moore County, he was the son of Marjorie Hunsucker Garner and the late Raymond Garner. He was a faithful husband to Carol Frye Garner for almost 47 years; and loving father to Kelly Garner Jones and husband, Adam, and Chris Garner and wife,Devin; and the best Papa to Kaylee Garner, Paige Garner, Jacob Jones, Macie Garner, Maddox Garner, Jax Pipkin and Ellek Jones. He also loved and treated Keilie, Dallas, and Camden Poindexter as his adopted grandchildren; brother to Philip and wife, Pam, and brother-in-law to Lacy Frye and late wife, Charlotte, Elaine Jones and husband, Paul, Anne Ellis and husband, Gary, Donna Brown and husband, Mike; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald spent most of his years as a carpenter, building custom homes throughout Moore County. He started work with his father-in-law Alex H. Frye, in 1978, and then eventually took over the business of Frye and Garner Construction Co. for 30-plus years. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could do anything per the words of his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of Open Arms Community Baptist Church, in Vass, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Donald had previously served in many areas of service, teaching Sunday School, deacon, youth leader and trustee while attending church at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and Yates-Thagard Baptist Church as a child and young adult.
Donald loved spending time with his family and fishing. He had a way with talking with people and would talk to anybody that he met. Through his sickness Donald was positive and shared his faith up until the end.
His favorite saying was whether I’m healed here or up there, it’s going to happen. He leaves a huge legacy for his children and grandchildren to live up too. His one prayer was that all his family know the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, in Carthage, conducted by the Rev. John Brown and Rev. Darrell Garner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 29, from 6-8 p.m., at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage, and other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to Open Arms Community Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 551, Vass, NC 28394.
Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garner family.
