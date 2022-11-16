Donald D. Miller

Donald Dale Miller (Pete), 94, of Pinehurst, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Pete was born in Clearfield, Pa., on March 21, 1928, to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, Va. When time came for them to head back to Pennsylvania, Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley H.S.
This decision proved to be most fortuitous for his future. In the fall of ’45 he started on the school’s first “perfect” football team playing both ways (HB/LB), helping the team compile a 9-0-0 season record and outscoring their opponents 246-13!
The following spring, the track coach strongly solicited Pete to go out for his team. Having never participated in track he was very reluctant but finally conceded. During the spring of ’46, he never lost a 100- or 220-yard race. At the Virginia State High School championship, held in Charlottesville, he won the 100-, 220-, shotput, finished 3rd in the discus and anchored the winning 440-relay team. Handley H.S. won the state championship and Pete personally accumulated enough points to beat the second place high school …. in his only track season! Due to his successes, Pete was inducted into the Handley H.S. Hall of Fame and was named Athlete of the Decade.
These outstanding achievements resulted in many college offers and Pete decided to attend the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, graduating in’51 with a B.S. from the Wharton School of Business. Even with a scholarship, money was always tight. To supplement his living expenses, Pete bussed tables and washed dishes in the college cafeteria and modeled clothes at a nearby men’s store in Center City.
While attending school he met Virginia Rowe (Ginny), a beautiful RN who also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. They were married in August ’50; a marriage that would last almost 60 years.
After graduation Pete went to work in the metal trades business becoming an owner/partner of IMCO Inc., where he enjoyed a successful career over the next 45 years.
During this time Pete and Ginny resided in Riverton and Moorestown, N.J., where they raised their four sons. They both enjoyed the activities at Riverton Country Club, with Pete holding a membership for more than 68 years. Pete worked hard to instill in his boys the values and hard work that he had learned from his father. His sons would like to believe he was quite successful!
Pete enjoyed a very fulfilling Masonic career reaching 50 years of active service just prior to his passing. In 1980, he served as worshipful master of Covenant Lodge. He was a member and presided over many Masonic bodies including Boudinot Chapter RAM (HP), Helena Commandery of Knights Templar (EC), Van Hook Council, Fred T Meyer Council AMD(SM), Royal Order of Scotland and Saint Joseph Conclave Red Cross of Constantine. He was a Rosecrucian KGC IX serving as chief adept of N.J. College and treasurer-general of High Council. Pete was a member of Crescent Shrine over 40 years. In Scottish Rite, he served as thrice potent master of Excelsior Lodge of Perfection. In 1993 he was coroneted a 33rd degree Mason and prepared for his next career.
He retired full-time from business, became an active member of Supreme Council in ‘95 and served as deputy for New Jersey from ’99 – 03. During this time, he became a strong advocate (one of the original “founders”) of the five Masonic Children’s Dyslexia Learning Centers of New Jersey (one of them being named in his honor). In 2010, Pete received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts from the Valley of Southern New Jersey.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife” Ginny,”; his son, Wayne; and his siblings Libby, Jessie, Dick, Annie, Bill, Jack and Jane.
Pete is survived by his three sons who all reside in North Carolina; Stephen (Debra), of Pinehurst, Jeffrey (Marshall), of Cary, and Neil (Carol), of Charlotte. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Miller (Kristen), Casey Robinson (Chris), Jeffrey Miller II and Jordan Armour (Ryan); as well as five great grandchildren. He will also be missed by many surviving family, friends, Masonic brothers and colleagues he got to know over such a good and productive lifetime. We are grateful knowing he now peacefully resides in that house not made with hands. So Mote it Be.
Funeral arrangements will be private with Pete and Ginny ultimately returning to his boyhood home of Clearfield for final interment.
If friends or family feel so moved, memorials can be made (by check made payable) to Children’s Dyslexia Centers of New Jersey, and mailed to AASR, 103 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown NJ 08505 Attn: Peter Saunders, or online donation at website childrensdyslexiacenters.org, by clicking “Donate Now,” and selecting the Northfield NJ Center (named in honor of Donald” Pete” Miller), checking yes to “tribute,” naming Pete and providing your payment info.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
