Dianne Cole-Hall, 75, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Monday, March 7, 2022, after a two-year battle with uterine cancer. Dianne was born in New Haven, Conn., on March 5, 1947, to Emerson and Ginny Cole.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Alan Hall; her sister, Jeri Garrett; her children, Hal Flynt and Holly Smith; her grandchildren, Emily Flynt, Alex Flynt, Nicole Flynt, Nate Smith and Maggie Smith; and her two Scottish Terriers, Troon and Abby.
Always the overachiever … Dianne was a travel agent with AAA Travel for 20 years. She loved to travel and shared her passion with her many clients as they planned exciting vacations together. Not surprisingly, Dianne was always one of the top-rated travel agents with AAA.
Dianne was an avid golfer and loved tournament competition, both individually and as part of a team. She won a total 15 club championships!
Dianne also enjoyed showing dogs, where she successfully competed as an owner-handler against the professionals. She took her beloved Scottish terrier Troon to the Grand Champion Bronze level and to a National Owner-Handled Series Gold level. Troon is currently the number five lifetime owner-handled Scottish terrier in the country.
Just as Dianne was an overachiever, the doctors, nurses and staff of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic and FirstHealth Hospice provided exceptional care with an unexpected level of compassion. They truly made a difference in Dianne’s life during this difficult time.
Dianne will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers please honor Dianne with a memorial contribution to The Foundation of FirstHealth, Cancer CARE Fund at www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation. This fund is used to provide basic financial assistance to local cancer patients during their treatment.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. The funeral service will also be held at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Ashley Smith of The Village Chapel officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
