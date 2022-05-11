Diana A. Meyer

Diana Adams Tufts Meyer was born in Elizabethtown, on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Terry Lyon and John H. Hemingway. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Terry; and survived by another brother, John Alden Hemingway.
Diana was a 1959 graduate of the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill, with a B.A. in English. Following graduation, Diana taught at Pinehurst High School. She married Donnell G. “Buck” Adams in 1961. They had three children, Donnell G., Elizabeth and Robert P. Adams.
In 2002, Diana married Peter Tufts, who died in 2006. In 2008, Diana married Charles Meyer, in London, England.
Diana’s interest in health found expression by her service on the board of the Thurston Arthritis Foundation at UNC Chapel Hill. She completed her duties by serving, with her husband, Charles, as president of the Foundation’s board. Sandhills Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is named the Diana and Charles Meyer Chapter.
Her community service skills were well served by her service on the Moore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board, where she headed several charitable Balls. She also served as president of the Auxiliary Board. Diana was perhaps proudest of the work she did with The Village Chapel, where she served as head of Community Donations.
Gardening skills were always important to Diana and, as a member of The Garden Club of the Sandhills, she had ample opportunity to exhibit those skills, with particular affection for the peony.
Diana leaves a son, Donnell G. “Buck” Adams Jr. and his wife, Sally, their daughters Annabelle Hale and Olivia Hasty; a daughter, Beth and her husband, Clarke, and their children Kathryn, Suzanna and Clarke Keough Jr., as well as a son, Robert P. Adams. Her stepchildren include Richard W. Tufts, Katherine Meyer Merritt, Charles Meyer Jr. and Robert P. Meyer.
In remembrance of Diana’s life, her family asks that donations in her honor be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
A memorial celebration of Diana’s life will be held at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, on Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
