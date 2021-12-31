Dexter R. Cox Sr.

Dexter Ray Cox Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, at Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m., at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Larry White officiating.
Dexter was born in Lee County on March 23, 1943, to the late Zebulon Vance Cox Sr. and Nolie Thomas Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lee Cox. Dexter had a ministry of taking the elderly to their appointments. He also loved restoring old gas pumps and especially spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruby Atkins Cox; sons, Dexter Ray Cox Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Concord, Tracey Shane Cox, of Sanford; sister, Charline McNeill, of Carthage; brother, Vance Cox Jr., of Shallotte; grandchildren, Trey Cox and wife Coty, Kelby, Kayla, Reece, Riley and Bonham.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.