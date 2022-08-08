Dennis R. Hite

Dennis Robert Hite, 82, of Southern Pines, passed Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home in Belle Meade.
Dennis was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Norwalk, Ohio, the oldest son of William Robert and Eva (Fleece) Hite. The family moved to Sunbury, Ohio, and Dennis graduated from Big Walnut High School.
Immediately upon graduation, Dennis joined the U.S. Navy to begin a 20-plus year career spent mostly in Pacific operations. He was stationed in Okinawa and the Philippines, and served on several ships including the Yorktown and Blue Ridge. After participating in the evacuation of Viet Nam, Dennis retired to join the family business in California.
Upon retirement from that business, Dennis returned to Ohio and finally moved to North Carolina.
Dennis was an avid supporter of Rotary International and exemplified the motto of Service Above Self. He served as president of Rotary clubs in California and Ohio. He was a member of the Paul Harris Society, Major Donor, Benefactor and a member of the Arch Klumph Society.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Simonette Hite; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Stone and Valerie Hite; sister, Judy (Mike) Eisman; and brother, Michael (Jenny), all in California; Kim (John) Pennington, of Vass, and Michael (Cindy) Hively, of Claxton, Ga. Dennis was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandhills Classical Christian School Scholarship Fund, 1487 Rays Bridge Road, Whispering Pines, NC 28327.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Belle Meade Chapel, 100 Waters Drive, Southern Pines, NC. A reception will follow the 2 p.m. service in the Fordham Room at the clubhouse.
