Dennis Harold Hassing, 75, of Southern Pines, passed suddenly at his home on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., Sept. 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Everett and Hermina Vlietstra Hassing. Dennis was a graduate of Kalamazoo Christian High School, class of 1965, and Calvin College, class of 1969. After his college graduation, he went on to serve in the U.S Air Force during the Vietnam era. Upon his discharge from service, Dennis returned to Kalamazoo and began working at The Upjohn Company in pharmaceutical research. He worked at Upjohn until his retirement in 1987.
Dennis relocated to Southern Pines in 1991. Dennis was passionate about golf, performing very well in local amateur tournaments. He also enjoyed working in his yard and doing extensive remodeling projects in his home. Dennis was an amiable man, very friendly with his companions and loyal to friends in need.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Gordon Hassing and his wife, Sharon, of Hilton Head Island, S.C. He was the uncle of Benjamin and Hae-Sook Hassing, and Jason and Amy Berns. He is survived by his grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Olivia Hassing, Luke Hassing, James Hassing, Madeleine Berns and Jonathan Berns. He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie and her husband, Gordon Dykstra, of Abbottsford, B.C., Canada. He was the uncle of Jonathan and Erika Dykstra, Cornell and Johanna Dykstra, and Elizabeth and Peter Bruinsma. He is survived by his grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Rafe Dykstra, Cyrus Dykstra and Jacob Bruinsma.
Burial will take place at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, located near Fort Bragg and Fayetteville.
