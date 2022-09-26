Deirdre C. LaCasse

Deirdre Celeste LaCasse, 82, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis and renal failure, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She is survived by her dedicated husband, Robert, and her three children and five grandchildren.
Deirdre was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 18,1940, to Milton and Louise Hickman. She was the youngest of three children, her brothers Darryl and Dwayne coming before her.
She graduated from Immaculate Heart College in 1961, and went on to complete her master’s degree in English and history. That same year she married Arthur Carroll, with whom she had three children; Michael, Patrick and Hilary. As she was raising her family, Deirdre started her career working at Immaculate Heart High School in administration and teaching English literature and theology. She went on to work for Bob and Delores Hope and their charitable foundation, doing event planning and social coordinating.
Deirdre moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1977, where she lived until 1999. During that time, she obtained her real estate license and went back to school to work on a Ph.D. in psychology. She used these skills to become a licensed mental health counselor.
In 1987, she met her husband, Robert, and they married in 1989. Bob’s career in the advertising division of Pioneer Hi-Bred International kept them busy traveling until his retirement in 1999. They relocated and happily settled in Pinehurst, where they built their dream home on course No. 6.
She took up oil painting as a hobby after taking lessons from respected local artist and future mentor, Joan Williams. Deirdre became a prolific painter. Her passion for flowers and love of gardening became the inspiration for her work.
Deirdre’s love of literature kept her busy as a voracious reader, regularly reading two to three books a week and volunteering at the local Given Library used book store.
In her 23 years in North Carolina, she made many friends from the Newcomers and Neighbors of Pinehurst groups and built wonderful relationships with the Pinehurst golf community. She loved entertaining and enjoyed being with friends and competing in weekly bridge games.
Deirdre relished time with her children, Michael (Kathryn) of Des Moines, Iowa, Patrick (Elizabeth), of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Hilary (Duane), of Peoria, Ill.; and her grandchildren, Patrick, Joseph, John, Thomas and Isabella. She loved being with her grandkids and eagerly followed their progress from afar as they grew into adulthood.
She was an animal lover throughout her life, especially the many dogs and cats that she and Bob shared in their life together.
Deirdre overcame significant health challenges over the years and was appreciative of the loving care from Bob and the many professional caregivers who helped her, especially at FirstHealth Reid Heart Center and FirstHealth Hospice House.
A memorial to remember Deirdre will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday Oct. 4, at the Penick Village chapel with a reception following.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines, at a later date.
Burial will take place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Missoula Mont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or Penick Village Foundation, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
