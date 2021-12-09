Debra McIntosh

Debra McIntosh, 68, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Debra was a Moore County native  and a member of the Union Pines High School class of 1972.  

Lovingly known as Ms, Deb, she was a proud Wal-Mart employee since 1988. She loved to tell her family about her work family.She loved to laugh with people. She had the sweetest nature but she was also incredibly tough. Debra loved and missed her mother, Alice, very much.

She loved Jesus and was always ready to share her faith. Debra was an awesome cook, liked to sew and had a green thumb with her garden. Her pets were always spoiled rotten. Debra was a huge crime show fan.

In addition to her parents, the late Albert and  Alice Belle Nunnery McIntosh, she was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth McIntosh.

Debra has undoubtedly set the bar for nurturing her family and was always there when you needed her.

Debra is survived by her son, William Tilley and wife, Sandra; sisters Barbara Tilley, Alice Marie McIntosh; brothers David McIntosh, Joe McIntosh; and many nieces, nephews and friends. 

Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Fry And Prickett Funeral Home. Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.

