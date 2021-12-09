Debra McIntosh, 68, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Debra was a Moore County native and a member of the Union Pines High School class of 1972.
Lovingly known as Ms, Deb, she was a proud Wal-Mart employee since 1988. She loved to tell her family about her work family.She loved to laugh with people. She had the sweetest nature but she was also incredibly tough. Debra loved and missed her mother, Alice, very much.
She loved Jesus and was always ready to share her faith. Debra was an awesome cook, liked to sew and had a green thumb with her garden. Her pets were always spoiled rotten. Debra was a huge crime show fan.
In addition to her parents, the late Albert and Alice Belle Nunnery McIntosh, she was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth McIntosh.
Debra has undoubtedly set the bar for nurturing her family and was always there when you needed her.
Debra is survived by her son, William Tilley and wife, Sandra; sisters Barbara Tilley, Alice Marie McIntosh; brothers David McIntosh, Joe McIntosh; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Fry And Prickett Funeral Home. Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.