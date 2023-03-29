Deborah “Debbie” Hasty Milligan, 71, of Aberdeen, departed this life for her eternal home on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was the loving daughter of the late Walter Andrew Hasty and the late Martha Watts Hasty, born on June 23, 1951, in Scotland County.
In March 1975, Debbie would marry her beloved husband, Marshall Milligan, whom she shared a wonderful life with until his passing in December 2019. She earned her associate’s degree in business administration from King’s College. Debbie was a dedicated employee of Scotland Memorial Hospital as the payroll coordinator, retiring after 18 years of service.
She enjoyed creating beautiful cross-stitch patterns, reading a good book and worshipping at Faith Presbyterian Church, where she served as a faithful member. Her greatest enjoyment came from the time and memories she shared with her family especially her grandchildren. Debbie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Along with her parents and her husband, Marshall ,of 44 years, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Sasseen; and sister and brother-in-law, Blanch and Carl Brown.
Left to rejoice in her memory is her adored son, Matthew Marshall Milligan and his wife, Michelle, of Aberdeen; brother, Andy Hasty and wife, Bunny, of Laurinburg; sister, Anna McMillan and husband, James, of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Maggie Rose Milligan and Mary Violet Milligan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Patricia Milligan, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Linda Horne; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The celebration of life memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, at the Faith Presbyterian Church, with a time of visitation following the service at the church.
Memorial gifts are requested to be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church, 2220 Elm Ave., Laurinburg, NC 28352.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
